Man wanted for stealing credit card used to buy $8K in pre-paid credit cards

Paducah Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man show in this photo taken...
Paducah Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man show in this photo taken from a store's security camera video. The man is wanted for using a stolen credit card to purchase $8,200 in pre-paid credit cards.(Source: Paducah Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a stolen credit card investigation.

Police said the suspect used the stolen card to purchase pre-paid credit cards on Saturday afternoon, October 23.

The victim told police that her American Express credit card was taken from her purse while she was shopping Saturday on Hinkleville Road.

Less than an hour after the theft, a man used the victim’s card to purchase 40 pre-paid Visa and Mastercard credit cards at another store. The total of the theft was more than $8,200.

Paducah Police released a photo of the suspect from the store’s security camera video.

The photo shows a white man wearing a white hat, blue surgical mask and a gray North Face jacket scanning the cards at a cash register.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

A $1,000 reward could be awarded for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

