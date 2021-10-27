Local business owners on the search for workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There are thousands of jobs opening across the country but business owners are having a hard time finding workers to fill them.

“The pool of applicants has decreased,” said Keri Vandeven, owner of Scooter’s Coffee.

She’s been able keep enough workers during the pandemic, but seeing fewer applications come in.

Vandeven recently opened a new location in Cape Girardeau and is opening another one in Farmington in a couple weeks.

Vandeven is still on the search for new workers.

“A management team, it seems like those are a little bit harder to find when we need a manager for a new store,” said Vandeven.

Signs announcing shortened hours are put on doors of local businesses across Cape Girardeau, as they don’t have enough workers to fill shifts.

“They don’t have enough staff to provide the right level of customer service they are looking for but also the staff that they do have they want to take care of the and not over work them,” said Kim Voelker, VP for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

She said employers are now looking for folks that may have had hard time finding jobs in the past, like those who were incarcerated.

“I think our employees have to start thinking more creatively and looking at outside labor pools as opposed to your standard labor pool would be,” said Voelker.

One person said they are feeling the effects of not having enough employees at work.

“Oh yeah, I’m technically not supposed to really be helping out with what I’m doing but it needs to be done so we’re going to do and get it all done,” said Stephanie Price.

There is no telling when the need for workers will end but Vandeven said until then she’s still on the hunt for applicants.

“There’s always a position to fill so we’re always looking for new applicants,” said Vandeven.

If you are interested in open positions in the Cape Girardeau area you can visit the Cape Chamber’s website

