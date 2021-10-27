Last completely dry afternoon of the workweek

Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon and evening, but most areas will have dry weather through the early evening hours. After sunset showers will move from the southwest to the northeast across the Heartland. Some heavier downpours expected overnight. A low pressure system will slowly push across the area tonight through Friday. That will keep all of the Heartland under rain chances. The clouds and rain will also cause cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Most areas will not make it out of the 50s on Friday. Saturday will start with clouds and a few showers in our eastern counties, but decreasing clouds expected through the day. Also trick-or-treating plans on Sunday night will be cool in the 50s, but dry.

