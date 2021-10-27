Ky. State Police investigating infant’s death in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of an infant in western Kentucky.

Shaylynn Curtis was charged with abuse of a corpse.

She was taken to the Christian County Jail.

According to Kentucky State Police, the Trigg County dispatch notified them just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, of an infant that was found dead in a home on E. Adams Mill Road in Cadiz.

Troopers and detectives responded to investigate at the request of the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation showed that Shaylynn Curtis was living in the home with her 5-month-old boy.

The baby passed away during the night of Oct. 25 for reasons still under investigation.

Detectives say Curtis took the baby and drove to a friend’s house. She then returned home, wrapped the baby in a blanket and placed him in the home’s attic.

They said she did not make any attempts to call 911 or seek medical assistance for the baby.

Friends of Curtis who were concerned about the baby’s welfare contacted 911.

According to KSP, an autopsy was conducted on Oct. 27. The results of the autopsy are pending.

