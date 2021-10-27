Kentucky awarded $1M federal grant to expand high-speed internet

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky has been awarded a $1 million federal grant to help expand high-speed internet access.

Under the American Rescue Plan, the U.S. Economic Development Administration was allocated $3 billion in supplemental funding to help communities nationwide.

All 59 states and territories have been invited to apply for a $1 million grant through EDA’s Statewide Planning program, one of six programs EDA developed to equitably distribute its $3 billion in American Rescue Plan funding.

“During the pandemic, we have seen the importance of reliable high-speed internet access for education, businesses, workforce and health care,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Access to the internet is no longer a luxury. To build a better Kentucky, every home and business in our state should have access to affordable, adequate and reliable internet to participate fully in our economy, schools and society.”

Through a bipartisan agreement signed into law by Governor Beshear in 2021, Kentucky’s Broadband Deployment Fund will help private sector entities and governmental agencies in the cost of creating the “last mile” of high-speed internet access.

The money includes $300 million to address the connectivity needs, including $250 million for high-speed internet infrastructure. Of that, no more than $50 million may be awarded before April 1, 2022 and $50 million for economic development opportunities.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.