Investigation for courthouse attack in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office reported on Tuesday, October 26, at 12:59 p.m. a inmate attacked a correctional officer.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office a Correctional Officer was transporting an inmate to court when the inmate attacked after going inside the sallyport of the courthouse.

The inmate disarmed the officer and fired the weapon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said a Deputy inside the courthouse, who witnessed the attack on the video surveillance system, rushed from the first floor to the sallyport in the basement.

The deputy then confronted the armed inmate and fired his weapon to protect himself and the Correctional officer.

The inmate was injured from the gunfire.

After immediate assistance was asked.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said the inmate was transported to a local hospital by EMS personnel, then transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Deputy was uninjured but still was checked at a local medical facility and then released.

The Correctional Officer that was attacked sustained minor injuries and was then treated at a local hospital and released as well.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office the Illinois State Police was contacted to investigate the officer involved in the shooting and other circumstances surrounding the escape attempt.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said they will be running a side by side workforce investigation along side the ISP investigation.

