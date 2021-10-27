Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Thurs.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, October 27.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, October 28.

He will discuss economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The briefing will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths as of Wednesday, October 27.

The current positivity rate is 5.56 percent.

As of Wednesday, 869 Kentuckians were hospitalized. Of those, 276 were in the ICU and 145 were on ventilators.

