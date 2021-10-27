First Alert: Mild, cloudy fall day

Heartland Votes
A day at the pumpkin patch will be cloudy, but dry.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s a chilly start to Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 60s to the upper 60s. A few low 70s are possible in western Tennessee.

Today will be dry, but there is a small chance for a few isolated showers across southeast Missouri early tonight.

Heavier rain and the potential for an isolated storm will move in late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Severe weather is not expected, but as a cut-off low pressure continues to sit over the Heartland by the end of the week, more scattered showers are possible on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is looking dry with below average temps in the low to mid 60s. Perfect for fall and Halloween festivities!

Next week could be even cooler.

A stronger system early next week could bring some significantly cold weather with highs in the lower 50s!

School in Zalma, Mo. cleans up after storm damage.
Zalma. Mo. school damage