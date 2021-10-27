Family pleads for stolen items of fallen Marine sergeant to be returned

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Inside a storage unit at the Security Mini Storage #2 facility in Marion, Arkansas is where the majority of Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover’s belongings were housed.

His mother, Kelly Henson, says Hoover noticed items were missing last December.

“He had gone to his storage unit because 95 percent of his possessions were in the storage unit because he had deployed and moved his stuff here two years ago. And so he had noticed that the lock was broke. I guess the storage facility didn’t notice it and he was very distraught,” Henson said.

Hoover’s fiancée said the plan was to continue searching for the items the next time they were in Marion.

However, Hoover was one of the 13 service members who died in the terrorist attack in Kabul August 26. Hoover served in the marines for 12 years and did three tours in Afghanistan.

His mother says most of the items hold sentimental value.

“His Leatherman jacket from his high school, it’s green with an “H” on it for Hillcrest High School. He had a big silver coin collection that was taken. He had challenge coin collection which isn’t monetary valuable but to him that was everything. It’s from all over the country and from every position that he’s held in the Marine Corps,” Henson said.

Hoover’s mother says she’s filed a police report.

His fiancée, Nichole Weiss, says knowing how much those items meant to him, it would be nice to find them.

“Just knowing how upset he was about it, I think it would bring me peace and joy knowing that we could recover some,” Weiss said.

Several military awards, unopened packages of baseball cards from 1990, 1991, 1992, a Jerry Rice signed football, and jersey are also among the missing items.

If any of these items are found, the family asks that you contact the Marion Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

