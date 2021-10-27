Egyptian Health Dept. reported 2 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday, October 27.

The newly reported death was a Saline County resident.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

Male: 1 in their teens

White County

Male: 1 in their 30′s

As of Wednesday, Saline County has had a total of 4,65 positive cases, including 70 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,066 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 876 positive cases, including eight deaths.

