Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale murder suspect arrested in southern Calif.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern California in connection with a southern Illinois murder.

Olando Terrel Sheron, 26, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder.

According to Carbondale police, Keon Lavonte Cooper was found shot to death on November 3, 2019 in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.

Police said Cooper was talking to three men outside of his vehicle in the parking lot when he was shot by two of the suspects.

Detectives identified Thomas Evans, Jr., Tyren Johnson and Olando Sheron as suspects in the homicide.

Evans, Jr. was previously arrested for concealing or aiding a fugitive and Johnson was arrested for murder in the investigation.

They said Sheron left the area and was not immediately found. An arrest warrant was issued for him.

The Carbondale Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in southern Illinois, the Eastern District of Missouri in Cape Girardeau and the Missouri State Highway Patrol worked to find Sheron.

Investigators learned Sheron was evading arrest and living in Southern California.

The U.S. Marshals Service, and Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles, Calif. assisted in the investigation. The task force was comprised of officers from the California Department of Corrections, the Gardena Police Department, the Torrence Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department.

On October 26, they found and arrested Sheron in Gardena, Calif.

He is being held in the Los Angeles County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois.

The case is being prosecuted by the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Carbondale Police Department said in a release, “we continue to keep Keon Cooper’s family in our thoughts and prayers.”

They said they appreciated the assistance by the other law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Cheryl D. Fogle (left) and Adam D. Fogle (right) were arrested following a murder investigation...
2 arrested following murder investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Mount...
Officer-involved shooting, inmate attack under investigation at courthouse in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into...
Wooded area searched in Dunklin Co. for missing man
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus and a car in New Concord, Kentucky...
3 injured in crash involving a school bus in western Ky.

Latest News

The Southeast Missouri Bomb Squad will move its equipment from Sikeston to Cape Girardeau. It's...
Southeast Mo. Bomb Squad moving to Cape Girardeau
Kentucky has been awarded a $1 million federal grant to help expand high-speed internet access.
Kentucky awarded $1M federal grant to expand high-speed internet
An RV dealership is one of the businesses impacted by the tornado on Sunday night in...
State of Emergency declared in Madison County, Mo. due to tornado damage
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 on...
Cape Girardeau Co. reported 164 new cases of COVID-19