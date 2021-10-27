Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Co. reported 164 new cases of COVID-19

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 on...
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 27.(Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 27.

There are 112 confirmed cases and 52 probable cases.

The health center also reported 166 resolved cases.

Currently, the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard says 75,465 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cape Girardeau County.

