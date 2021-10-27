Heartland Votes
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash involving a truck

A Murray, Kentucky man riding a bicycle was hit by a pick-up truck in Calloway County on...
A Murray, Kentucky man riding a bicycle was hit by a pick-up truck in Calloway County on Tuesday, October 26.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray, Kentucky man riding a bicycle was hit by a pick-up truck in Calloway County on Tuesday, October 26.

The crash happened on Highway 121 North near the intersection of Kirksey Road at approximately 5:30 p.m.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said, the driver of the Dodge Ram, Shayne Wilford, hit a bicycle ridden by 53-year-old Andrew Graham.

Graham was seriously injured in the crash.

An ambulance crew transported him to a nearby hospital and he was then later flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

Graham’s condition is unknown at this time.

Wilford was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

