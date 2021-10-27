Heartland Votes
30 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin-Williamson Bi-County region

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 27.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 27.(KLTV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 27.

A summary of the new cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 24
  • Total cases - 12,335
  • Total deaths - 165
  • Total recoveries - 12,131

Franklin County

  • New cases - 6
  • Total cases - 7,495
  • Total deaths - 106
  • Total recoveries - 7,41

