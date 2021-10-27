30 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin-Williamson Bi-County region

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 27.

A summary of the new cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 24

Total cases - 12,335

Total deaths - 165

Total recoveries - 12,131

Franklin County

New cases - 6

Total cases - 7,495

Total deaths - 106

Total recoveries - 7,41

