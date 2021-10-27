30 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin-Williamson Bi-County region
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 27.
A summary of the new cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 24
- Total cases - 12,335
- Total deaths - 165
- Total recoveries - 12,131
Franklin County
- New cases - 6
- Total cases - 7,495
- Total deaths - 106
- Total recoveries - 7,41
