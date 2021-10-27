3 people involved in a two vehicle crash

NEW CONCORD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on Tuesday, October 26, around 4:30 p.m. to Saddle Lane about a two vehicle crash.

According to Calloway County Sheriff’s office when the Deputies arrived they discovered a passenger car and a school bus that both had damages from the crash.

Calloway County Sheriff’s office said the investigation showed Christopher Dimitri was driving a yellow School Bus and Lauren Matz was driving a silver Nissan Sentra when upon meeting in a curve the vehicles hit along their sides.

The time of the crash no children were on the bus.

39-year-old Lauren Matz, 61-year-old Catharine Matz and a juvenile passenger, from Las Vegas, Nevada were in the Nissan Sentra.

The three that was in the Nissan Sentra were transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries from the crash.

