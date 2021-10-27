Heartland Votes
2 arrested following a death investigation

Man was pronounced dead at residence on Saturday, October 23.
Man was pronounced dead at residence on Saturday, October 23.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALMO, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Whitlow Lane about a deceased male in a residence on Saturday, October 23, around 2:30 a.m.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s office Tyrone J. Brewer, age 67, of Almo, Ky. was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:40 a.m. by the Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.

On Monday, October 25, an autopsy was conducted and indicated that Brewer was strangled.

On Tuesday, October 26, a search warrant was served at the Whitlow Lane residence where Brewer was located at the time of his death.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s office said many items believed to be related to the ongoing death investigation were located and confiscated.

Deputies also located and confiscated numerous firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Cheryl D. Fogle, age 46, of Almo, Ky. was arrested and charged with Murder.

Fogle is registered in the Calloway County Jail.

Adam D. Fogle, age 35, of Almo, Ky. was arrested and charged with possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug Paraphernalia.

Adam Fogle is registered in the Calloway County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.

