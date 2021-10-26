Heartland Votes
Turning wet and chilly Thursday and Friday

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lots of sunshine expected this afternoon. Tonight clouds will spread back into the Heartland. That will keep our lows in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds expected on Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry. Scattered showers will sneak into our western counties by the evening hours and all of the Heartland will have a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday night through Friday. While the threat of severe weather is very low, there will be rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms that could bring some heavy downpours. Also, it will be quite chilly under the rain with highs mainly in the 50s Thursday and Friday. Right now it looks like the clouds and showers will push east of the Heartland through the morning hours on Saturday, with much of the weekend looking dry.

