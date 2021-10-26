Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Spanx CEO gives employees $10K, first-class plane tickets after acquisition

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - The CEO and founder of women’s clothing brand Spanx gave her employees a huge surprise after the company was acquired by alternative asset manager Blackstone.

Sara Blakely, who founded the company in 2000, announced to Spanx workers they would get two first-class plane tickets to anywhere in the world along with $10,000 in cash to spend on the trip.

“I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime,” Blakely said on Instagram.

The announcement came after Blackstone bought a majority stake in the womenswear brand at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

Blakely will maintain a significant equity stake in the business and become executive chairwoman of a newly appointed board of directors.

The CEO started Spanx with $5,000 in savings and grew the company into a global success.

“This is a really important moment in time for female entrepreneurs,” Blakely said in a news release. “I started this company with no business experience and very little money, but I cared the most about the customer, and that gave me the courage to launch the company.

Spanx is the latest in Blackstone investments, as the firm is also backing several other female-led businesses like Bumble and Ancestry.com.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
A tornado that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking...
Tornado leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
A late night tornado is to blame for destroying the iconic red barn located off of Route 3 in...
NWS surveys tornado damage north of Chester, Ill.
Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in murder case, returns to court Monday

Latest News

FDA vaccine advisers are meeting Tuesday to vote on emergency use authorization of Pfizer's...
Critical FDA vote for COVID-19 vaccine for kids
The Missouri Capitol dome will be lighted purple starting at sunset on Wednesday, October 27...
Mo. Capitol dome lighted purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Queen Elizabeth timeline
A look at tornado damage in St. Mary, Mo. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Drone12: Tornado damage in St. Mary, Mo.