Southern 7 Health Dept. starts COVID-19 Boosters

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department announced on Tuesday, October 26, that they are now scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 booster doses.

According to the Southern Seven Health Department the booster appointments will be for the individuals that need doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson& Johnson vaccines.

The Southern Seven Health Department said the appointments will be limited to individuals who are at the highest risk for COVID-19.

The CDC recommends the following individuals get a COVID-19 booster dose:

·People 65+ years of age

· Residents of Long Term Care facilities

· People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions

· People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (Essential Workers)

· Anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine who is 18+ years of age

Any individuals that meet the above requirements, will need to schedule a vaccine appointment with S7HD by calling 618-634-2297 between the hours of 8:30a.m. and 4:30p.m. Monday through Friday.

Individuals will be placed on a waitlist to receive a callback for appointment scheduling.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.