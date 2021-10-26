Southeast Mo. State at 67.6% vaccination rate on campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University reached a 67.6 percent vaccination rate on campus.

The university posted the update on its Facebook page on Tuesday, October 26.

University leaders say they need 180 more people to get their first dose or submit their proof of vaccination to meet the 70 percent goal.

If they reach the goal by November 1, students, faculty and staff will get a week-long Thanksgiving holiday break from Nov. 22-26.

