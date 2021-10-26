Small earthquake recorded near Steele, Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Pemiscot County on Tuesday morning, October 26.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 quake registered 5.3 miles northeast of Steele shortly before 10:30 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., at least two people in Steele reported feeling the earthquake.

The quake is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.

More information on the quake and the New Madrid Seismic Network can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.