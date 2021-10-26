Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Small earthquake recorded near Steele, Mo.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 quake registered 5.3 miles northeast of Steele shortly...
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 quake registered 5.3 miles northeast of Steele shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Pemiscot County on Tuesday morning, October 26.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 quake registered 5.3 miles northeast of Steele shortly before 10:30 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., at least two people in Steele reported feeling the earthquake.

The quake is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.

More information on the quake and the New Madrid Seismic Network can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
A tornado that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking...
Tornado leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
A late night tornado is to blame for destroying the iconic red barn located off of Route 3 in...
NWS surveys tornado damage north of Chester, Ill.
Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in murder case, returns to court Monday

Latest News

According to the preliminary report from the National Weather Service, an EF2 tornado tore...
Crews help residents with storm recovery
Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.
Cool Tuesday Morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Calm weather for the next couple of days
Fredericktown community members are working together to help clean up after a tornado hit.
Clean up in Fredricktown, Mo.