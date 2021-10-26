Heartland Votes
SIU men’s basketball hosts Henderson State for exhibition game

The game starts at 7 p.m. in the Banterra Center.
The game starts at 7 p.m. in the Banterra Center.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 26, 2021
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU men’s basketball team will play in front of home fans for the first time in 608 days when it hosts Henderson State on Tuesday, October 26.

The game starts at 7 p.m. in the Banterra Center.

The Salukis are celebrating Community Night.

Henderson State is a Division II program from Arkansas. The Reddies have had a .500 record or better in each of the last five seasons.

