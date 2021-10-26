Railroad repair work closes part of Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau says Water Street between Broadway, Themis and Independence will be closed to parking and through traffic.

It starts on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 a.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

The closure will include Water Street between Broadway, Themis and Independence with some additional closures of adjacent parking spaces to the south of the parking lot.

Access to the floodwall gates will also be limited.

The closure is due to repair work by BNSF Railway on the railroad pedestrian crossings and rails.

