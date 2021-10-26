Heartland Votes
Railroad repair work closes part of Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau

The closure is due to repair work by BNSF Railway on the railroad pedestrian crossings and rails.
The closure is due to repair work by BNSF Railway on the railroad pedestrian crossings and rails.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau says Water Street between Broadway, Themis and Independence will be closed to parking and through traffic.

It starts on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 a.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

The closure will include Water Street between Broadway, Themis and Independence with some additional closures of adjacent parking spaces to the south of the parking lot.

Access to the floodwall gates will also be limited.

The closure is due to repair work by BNSF Railway on the railroad pedestrian crossings and rails.

