Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 9 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 26.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 2
- 13-17 years - 0
- 18-64 years - 7
- 65 and up - 0
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 34
- Released from isolation - 4,441
- Deaths - 73
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 27.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
