Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 9 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 26.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 26.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 2
  • 13-17 years - 0
  • 18-64 years - 7
  • 65 and up - 0

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 34
  • Released from isolation - 4,441
  • Deaths - 73

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 27.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

