Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade

Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau for Southeast Missouri State...
Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau for Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau for Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade.

That parade is set to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30..

Beginning at 2 a.m., parking will be prohibited on the following streets:

  • Both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street
  • Main Street from Park Drive to William Street
  • North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive
  • On the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview
  • On Houck Place
  • Bellevue to North Pacific (in front of Houck Stadium)
  • East side of Perry Avenue to Parkview

Police officers will be putting signs and other traffic control devices in place at the locations listed above to make drivers aware of the parking restrictions.

Any vehicles parked after 2 a.m. on those streets will be towed.

Immediately following the parade, parking will be restored except for on Bellevue.

There are changes to this year’s homecoming parade route.

The parade will end at the intersection of Themis and Main Streets because of the structural safety concerns of a building at 15 and 17 N. Main St.

The area on Main St. from Themis to Independence, the west side, will be restricted to pedestrian traffic only.

Cape Girardeau Police said these changes are to keep parade spectators and participants safe.

A full list of SEMO’s Homecoming schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
A tornado that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking...
Tornado leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
A late night tornado is to blame for destroying the iconic red barn located off of Route 3 in...
NWS surveys tornado damage north of Chester, Ill.
Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in murder case, returns to court Monday

Latest News

SEMO prepares for it’s annual homecoming week.
Southeast Mo. State sets 2021 Homecoming schedule
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Cleanup continued in Chester after Sunday night's severe weather.
Cleanup continues in Chester, Ill. after EF2 tornado