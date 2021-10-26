Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau for Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade.

That parade is set to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30..

Beginning at 2 a.m., parking will be prohibited on the following streets:

Both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street

Main Street from Park Drive to William Street

North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive

On the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview

On Houck Place

Bellevue to North Pacific (in front of Houck Stadium)

East side of Perry Avenue to Parkview

Police officers will be putting signs and other traffic control devices in place at the locations listed above to make drivers aware of the parking restrictions.

Any vehicles parked after 2 a.m. on those streets will be towed.

Immediately following the parade, parking will be restored except for on Bellevue.

There are changes to this year’s homecoming parade route.

The parade will end at the intersection of Themis and Main Streets because of the structural safety concerns of a building at 15 and 17 N. Main St.

The area on Main St. from Themis to Independence, the west side, will be restricted to pedestrian traffic only.

Cape Girardeau Police said these changes are to keep parade spectators and participants safe.

A full list of SEMO’s Homecoming schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.