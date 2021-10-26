Mo. Capitol dome lighted purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

JEFFERSON CITY Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Capitol dome will be lighted purple starting at sunset on Wednesday, October 27.

It’s until sunrise on Thursday, Oct. 28 in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“We light the Capitol purple to bring awareness to victims of domestic violence and show our commitment to supporting survivors and our vulnerable citizens,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Today and everyday, we must all do our part to raise awareness about the causes of domestic violence and how to intervene and prevent it.”

According to a release from Governor Parson’s office, in 2020, approximately 78,842 hotline calls were answered, or 205 hotline calls per day, in Missouri by domestic violence programs for people who needed support and someone to talk to.

House Bill 432 was signed earlier in 2021, which established unpaid employment leave and reasonable safety accommodations for employees who are victims of domestic violence, among other provisions.

If you or someone you know is in need of care or support, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

