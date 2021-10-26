Heartland Votes
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Dyserburg; police investigate

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Dyersburg after a body was found Monday morning.

Dyersburg police officers found the body of 25-year-old Justin Lake in a grassy area between Parks Thurmond and Sellers.

Police say he died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679, 311, or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

