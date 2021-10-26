Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Lost hiker ignores rescue calls because they ‘didn’t recognize the number’

Mount Elbert is Colorado’s highest peak, with an elevation of 14,443 feet.
Mount Elbert is Colorado’s highest peak, with an elevation of 14,443 feet.(Nathan Wasylewski // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEADVILLE, Colo. (Gray News) – Search and rescue officials issued a reminder to hikers to answer their phones while out on a trail.

Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSR) teams were recently called out for an overdue hiker on Mount Elbert.

According to a Facebook post by LCSR, a hiker went out at 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 and had not yet returned by 8 p.m.

LCSR said several calls to the hiker were repeatedly ignored because they didn’t recognize the number.

“If you’re overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a search and rescue team trying to confirm you’re safe,” LCSR said in a Facebook post.

A rescue team was deployed at 10 p.m. to search Mount Elbert but could not find the hiker and left around 3 a.m. the next day.

Another team began searching again in a new area around 7 a.m. About 9:30 a.m., the person who called to report the hiker missing alerted LCSR the person had returned to their lodge.

The hiker told LCSR they had lost the trail around nightfall and spent the night searching for the trail.

Eventually, the hiker was able to find the proper trailhead and reach their car, almost 24 hours after the hike began.

LCSR said the hiker had no idea a rescue team was looking for them.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Mount Elbert is Colorado’s highest peak, with an elevation of 14,443 feet.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
A tornado that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking...
Tornado leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
A late night tornado is to blame for destroying the iconic red barn located off of Route 3 in...
NWS surveys tornado damage north of Chester, Ill.
Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in murder case, returns to court Monday

Latest News

SEMO prepares for it’s annual homecoming week.
Southeast Mo. State sets 2021 Homecoming schedule
The closure is due to repair work by BNSF Railway on the railroad pedestrian crossings and rails.
Railroad repair work closes part of Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be...
Wife accused of dismembering husband’s body, collecting benefits
Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau for Southeast Missouri State...
Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17...
Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees