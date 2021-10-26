Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois police officer shot and wounded near St. Louis

Authorities say a man shot and seriously wounded a police officer Tuesday at a gas station in...
Authorities say a man shot and seriously wounded a police officer Tuesday at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a man shot and seriously wounded a police officer Tuesday at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

Police say the Pontoon Beach officer was shot at around 8 a.m. at a Speedway gas station along Route 111 near its junction with Interstate 270 and was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Michael Fillback, the police chief in neighboring Edwardsville, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the officer was in “bad shape.”

State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford says the Pontoon Beach officer had approached a car in the gas station’s parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen, and that a man began firing on him.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
A tornado that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking...
Tornado leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
A late night tornado is to blame for destroying the iconic red barn located off of Route 3 in...
NWS surveys tornado damage north of Chester, Ill.
Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in murder case, returns to court Monday

Latest News

Kane Daughtrey and Conner Doss jumped into action when they saw their school bus driver having...
Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress
The leaders of a Senate panel called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face...
Senators put YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat on defensive on kids’ use
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth, per doctor’s advice, won’t attend UN climate conference
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth spent night at hospital