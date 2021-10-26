Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 10/29

Heartland Football Friday on October 29.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s another night of Heartland Football Friday on October 29.

You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

  • Chaffee at Hayti
  • Caruthersville at Portageville (Game of the Week)
  • Malden at Scott City
  • Charleston at St. Vincent
  • Oakville at Poplar Bluff
  • Doniphan at Dexter
  • Cape Central at Seckman
  • Kelly at Jefferson
  • Perryville at Farmington
  • Sikeston at Festus

Send us your photos and videos from the game below!

