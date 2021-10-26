Heartland Football Friday 10/29

(KFVS) - It’s another night of Heartland Football Friday on October 29.

Our featured games include:

Chaffee at Hayti

Caruthersville at Portageville (Game of the Week)

Malden at Scott City

Charleston at St. Vincent

Oakville at Poplar Bluff

Doniphan at Dexter

Cape Central at Seckman

Kelly at Jefferson

Perryville at Farmington

Sikeston at Festus

