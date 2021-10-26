Heartland Football Friday 10/29
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s another night of Heartland Football Friday on October 29.
You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.
Our featured games include:
- Chaffee at Hayti
- Caruthersville at Portageville (Game of the Week)
- Malden at Scott City
- Charleston at St. Vincent
- Oakville at Poplar Bluff
- Doniphan at Dexter
- Cape Central at Seckman
- Kelly at Jefferson
- Perryville at Farmington
- Sikeston at Festus
Send us your photos and videos from the game below!
