Haunted places in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s no secret, the Heartland’s known to be haunted.

“I have to be honest, I don’t typically come into the house alone anymore if I can help it,” said Christy Mershon, President of the Board of the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau.

Mershon said the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau dates back to the 1880s and became a house museum in 1974. Now, it’s known to be haunted.

“They do a very elaborate Victorian Christmas and have here all the way back since the 70s. And docents would come in the give tours and find the fake presents that were under the Christmas trees would be unwrapped the next morning,” said Mershon.

That’s just one of many stories.

“We hear footsteps upstairs in the nursery when you’re here in the house alone. I’ve had doors slam. You see on the staircase which is behind you sort of some shadowy figures that when you turn to look, you see something out of the corner of your eye,” said Mershon.

Recently, Mershon’s been in several spooky situations herself at the Glenn House.

“Currently the wiring to the bell system is cut, so that should mean that there’s no electricity running to it, but the bells themselves will still go off at random times, even though they don’t have electrical wiring attached,” said Mershon.

There’s another chilling story about what could be floating in the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau,

“She said, you don’t see them do you. And we said no, we don’t. She said there are hundreds of people floating in the river just about chest deep,” said Joel Rhodes, Professor of History at Southeast Missouri State University and the author of “Haunted Cape Girardeau.”

Rhodes said a medium told him that when she visited Cape Girardeau, she also said they’re likely the spirits of people who died in steamboat accidents.

“And she said they’re all just looking at Cape Girardeau. They’re not saying anything, they’re just looking longingly as if they were lonely, staring at the town,” said Rhodes.

If you’re reading this and thinking ghosts are not real, Rhodes has this response.

“To anybody who questions whether or not they believe in ghosts, try living in a haunted house,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes said someone else responded to his question with that answer in the past and he has remembered the answer ever since.

