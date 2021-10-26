Heartland Votes
Fredericktown tornado cleanup continues

An RV dealership is one of the businesses impacted by the tornado on Sunday night in...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Cleanup continued on Tuesday in Fredericktown after a devastating tornado touched down on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said the EF3 twister had maximum wind speeds of up to 140 miles an hour.

An RV dealership is one of the businesses impacted by the tornado.

While crews continue to survey the damage, the owner said he is thankful for the outpouring of support he is getting from the community.

“We’re going to clean it up. We’re working on it,” said Gerry Stephens with West Motors & RV. “I got a lot of family, a lot of friends. People from all over have said ‘hey we’re coming to help.’ So it’s been a great outpouring from the community saying we’re coming to help.”

The American Red Cross sent teams out again on Tuesday to help with storm recovery.

Volunteers and staff are working with local officials to assess the needs of tornado victims.

Anyone who needs help can call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or go to redcross.org for more information.

Governor Mike Parson joined area emergency management agencies and law enforcement officers in asking the public to stay away from storm-damaged communities.

Please do not unnecessarily travel into areas impacted by our recent severe storms. First responders are still working...

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

