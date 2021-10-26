Franklin Co. courthouse project several months ahead of schedule

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Work on a new, multi-million dollar courthouse continues in Franklin County.

According to Fager McGee, they are several months ahead of schedule on the project.

The courthouse is a $17-million project.

According to the Circuit Clerk in Franklin County, they will be able to move in as soon as the new year.

“I think it’s a sense of pride and a source of pride, should be for the entire county,” said Franklin County Circuit Clerk Jim Muir.

Muir said he and his staff are excited to move into the new courthouse.

“They’re chomping at the bits to get back across the street. We got to take a tour of it last week and look it over and it’s just, it’s just, it’s an incredible facility, state of the art and everything,” said Muir.

According to Muir, the county’s one-cent sales tax will pay for the new building.

“Based on sales tax revenue, this is going to be paid for in 8 to 9 years. And so I think that’s an amazing thing that Franklin county is going to have this new 17-million-dollar facility located in the middle of the county and in 9 years, 8 to 9 years, it’ll be totally be paid for,” he explained

Muir said the county began collecting the tax about a year and a half ago. It generates about $2.4 million a year.

He said around $3.2 million has been collected, so far.

As for an update on the current construction taking place, “Right now, we’re in the midst of finishing up the exterior concrete work, asphalt and the remainder of the road work, we’ll finish up in the next two weeks,” said Sam Loiacono, project manager for Fager McGee.

Construction crews will put the finishing touches on the courthouse before winter weather moves in.

“Before December and on the inside we’re in the midst of dry walling and painting stage right now,” said Loiacono.

But Muir has this message for those who are critical of the courthouse project.

“There was a lot of naysayers early on that talked about the traffic problems and just a lot of things looking for the negative side of this and it’s been nothing but a positive experience.”

Muir said that construction is 3 months ahead of schedule. He said by the middle of February, the courthouse could be completed.

