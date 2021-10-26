Heartland Votes
Flags to fly at half-staff for State Representative

Flags at half- staff in honor of Missouri State Representative Thomas P. Hannegan.
Flags at half- staff in honor of Missouri State Representative Thomas P. Hannegan.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced on Tuesday, October 26, that he has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Missouri State Representative Thomas P. Hannegan.

The flags will flown at all government buildings statewide on Wednesday, October 27, from sunrise to sunset.

“We honor and thank Representative Hannegan for his contributions to the people of the 65th district and the entire state of Missouri. He leaves behind a strong legacy of public service and advocacy,” Governor Parson said. “Tom worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents, and thanks to legislation he sponsored more military service members will have greater access to job opportunities across the state. Teresa and I are praying for Tom’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

According to Gov. Parson, Representative Hannegan was elected to his first two-year term in the Missouri House of Representatives in November 2016.

Representative Hannegan represented northern St. Charles city and eastern St. Charles county.

While in his time he reduced occupational barriers for members in the military and opened additional jobs for Missourians.

Gov. Parson said Representative Hannegan served as the Chairman of the Missouri House of Representative’s Local Government Committee and a member of various others.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Representative Hannegan is laid to rest.

