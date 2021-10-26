First Alert: Sunny, cool afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s a chilly start to Tuesday.

Wake-up temperatures are in the low to mid 40s with a few isolated upper 30s in northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with light winds out of the north.

Afternoon highs will range from the low 60s to the mid 60s.

Clouds will gradually move back in tonight heading into Wednesday morning.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday.

Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday.

A cut-off low will spin over the Heartland producing showers, with a few storms possible.

Severe weather is not expected, but there could be some heavy downpours.

The weekend is looking perfect for Halloween festivities.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.

