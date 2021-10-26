Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Sunny, cool afternoon

Sunny skies in the Heartland!
Sunny skies in the Heartland!((Source: cNews/William Foeste))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s a chilly start to Tuesday.

Wake-up temperatures are in the low to mid 40s with a few isolated upper 30s in northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with light winds out of the north.

Afternoon highs will range from the low 60s to the mid 60s.

Clouds will gradually move back in tonight heading into Wednesday morning.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday.

Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday.

A cut-off low will spin over the Heartland producing showers, with a few storms possible.

Severe weather is not expected, but there could be some heavy downpours.

The weekend is looking perfect for Halloween festivities.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
A tornado that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking...
Tornado leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
A late night tornado is to blame for destroying the iconic red barn located off of Route 3 in...
NWS surveys tornado damage north of Chester, Ill.
Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in murder case, returns to court Monday

Latest News

Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.
Cool Tuesday Morning
Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s in most areas with a few upper 30s in our northern...
First Alert: Cooler air moves into the Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Calm weather for the next couple of days
Fredericktown community members are working together to help clean up after a tornado hit.
Clean up in Fredricktown, Mo.