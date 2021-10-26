Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle agrees to meet with transgender critics, but won’t ‘bend to anybody’s demands’

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville...
In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dave Chappelle is responding to the controversy over his latest comedy special, “The Closer.”

In the special, the comedian cracks jokes about transgender people, and some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are critical of the material.

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Employees at Netflix participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer.”

Chappelle told audiences that he’s been disinvited from several film festivals and that Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the only one who hasn’t “canceled” him yet.

Chappelle announced the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters throughout November.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
A tornado that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking...
Tornado leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
A late night tornado is to blame for destroying the iconic red barn located off of Route 3 in...
NWS surveys tornado damage north of Chester, Ill.
Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in murder case, returns to court Monday

Latest News

The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement officials...
Justice Dept.: 150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 11 new COVID-19 cases
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland