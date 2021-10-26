Crews help residents with storm recovery

(KFVS) - Crews helped residents with storm recovery following a night of severe weather on Sunday, October 24.

The American Red Cross disaster response teams returned to communities affected by the tornadoes.

They said Disaster Assessment Teams looked at damaged homes while other teams will be distributing emergency supplies to St. Mary and Fredericktown, Mo. and then on to Chester, Ill.

Emergency supplies consist of rakes, gloves, trash bags and other items to help with cleanup.

Red Cross teams are focused on the following areas: Fredericktown, St. Mary and Farmington in Missouri, and throughout the following Missouri counties: Caldwell, Daviess, Dent, Iron, Linn, Livingston and Madison, plus Randolph County in Illinois.

As of Tuesday morning, the Red Cross said no shelters have been requested by county emergency management.

Those needing assistance following the Sunday night tornadoes may call 1-800-Red-Cross or go to redcross.org for more information.

According to the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, disaster assistance is available through Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

They said volunteers may report to Parkland Chapel, 1260 E. Karsch Blvd., to register from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 26-27. You can also register online.

Volunteers will receive assignments for a work crew.

They ask that volunteers bring work gloves, wear closed-toe shoes and dress for outdoor weather.

Donations of individual bottled water, pre-packaged snacks and gift cards to local home improvement stores are accepted. Clothing and household goods are not being accepted at this time.

