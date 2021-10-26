Crews cleanup St. Mary storm damage

ST. MARY, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents and volunteers are working to clear roads and homes in St. Mary, one of the towns that saw the worst of it.

“There’s been tornadoes through here many, many times, none like this one,” said a St. Mary resident.

The cleanup following Sunday night’s storm continues in St Mary as crews and locals search sun up to sun down for homes covered and bordered by split trees and debris.

“I’m going to be going to Jim’s house after we’re done here and I’ll help their neighbor here too, because that’s just what I do,” said St. Mary resident.

Crews with Disaster Relief Missouri, arrived early Monday morning, sawing off trees and branches from homes and yards.

Volunteer, Johnathan Knehnns said they’ve cleared five houses but it’ll take at least two days to get every property.

“It’s nothing that they can do on their own, and they are overwhelmed with just the loss of their home or trees,” said Knehnns.

Down the street from crews, Robin Grogg’s backyard was covered in twigs, branches and snapped trees damaging her deck and parts of her roof.

She said it took more than 8 hours to clear.

“This was about as far as you could go. The whole backyard and deck was covered in debris. Trees, branches, we had 2 big trees come down,” said Grogg.

Some explained progress has been made in the last 24 hour but with the help of locals and volunteers there still more work to be done.

“It’s just what you do,” said St. Mary resident.

Officials said there were no injuries from the storm.

