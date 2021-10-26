Cool Tuesday Morning

Lingering clouds this morning will determine how cool temperatures will get in southern counties this morning. Most locations will reach the low to mid 40s. An isolated upper 30s can’t be ruled out in northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Mostly sunny to sunny skies today with light winds coming out of the north. Temperatures will range from the low 60s to mid 60s by the afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will gradually move back in late heading into Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Rain chances will increase during Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday and a cut-off low will spin over the Heartland producing showers and a few storms possible. Severe weather is not anticipated, but some heavier downpours can be.

The weekend is looking dry with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Perfect weather for Halloween!

-Lisa

