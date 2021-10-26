Heartland Votes
Clouds move across the Heartland starting tonight

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We will enjoy a quiet and cool evening with clouds beginning to increase later tonight. Temperatures this evening will fall off quickly into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows by morning will range from the lower 40s east to near 50 far west.

Wednesday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions developing. Highs will range from the middle 60s north to near 70 degrees south.

Rain will move back into the area late Wednesday night into Thursday. Locally heavy rain could occur during the predawn hours on Thursday. At this time we are not expecting any flooding or severe weather with the next system.

