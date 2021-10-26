Cleanup in Chester Continues after EF-2 Tornado ripped through Sunday Night

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) -Cleanup continues Monday, October 25, in Chester after Sunday night, severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, the initial reports were of an EF-1 Tornado, later on Monday, that was upgraded officially to an EF-2.

Ameren crews are working to restore power.

Residents in Chester are cleaning up the mess left behind and thankfully no one was injured.

“Glass, leaves and debris everywhere just going through my basement,” said Michael Myer, Chester Resident.

Neighbors Michael Myer and Brandon Hulll were together when storms ripped through Chester.

“We started hearing the storm started rumbling like probably about 10 minutes beforehand and then the next thing we knew it sounded kinda like hell. But it was trees slamming into the house,” said Hull.

After going outside Myer realized the damage was much worse than it sounded.

“It’s really just devastating like you couldn’t really hear a lot going on but you knew like stuff started banging against the house and by that time we knew something big was going on,” said Myer.

The Randolph County Emergency Management Agency said they’ve had no reports of injuries from the storms.

Chester Resident Debra Bauer said it was a quick passing storm.

“We heard something, a boom and it was like my big 30 foot pine tree hit my house and we sat there for awhile and it was like seconds and it was gone,” said Bauer.

She could see the full extent of the damage after sunrise.

“I was shocked, cause we tried to look last night with our phones and lights you know you don’t see nothing anyway so and lots of people parading by here looking at here, being nosey but yeah this morning it was like oh my gosh,” said Bauer.

While there is no power in parts of Chester, one company delivered food to those in need.

“I appreciate dominos, they came out here and gave everybody pizza so that was a good thing to do,” said Hull.

According to Ameren they said that power for all residents without, should be on for everyone by 1 pm Tuesday.

SIU student and former Chester resident, Cierra Creason, is also leading the charge.

She has set up a food donation drop off site at Rozier’s Country Market.

