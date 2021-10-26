Heartland Votes
Carbondale police investigating after home damaged by gunfire

Police are investigating after a home was damaged by gunshots.
Police are investigating after a home was damaged by gunshots.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a home was damaged by gunfire.

At around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, police responded to the area of South Rawlings and West Freeman Street for a report of shots fired.

A witness reported seeing a teenage boy, with a slim build and not wearing a shirt, running north on South Rawlings Street from West Freeman Street after the shots were fired.

A second witness reported seeing two unknown men running north on South Rawlings from West Freeman.

Police say they did not find anyone injured in the shooting, but did find property damage to a home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

