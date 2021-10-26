Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center to give Moderna, J&J vaccine boosters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic will be at the Show Me Center on November 1.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will be administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to eligible people.

For those who got a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the following groups are eligible at six months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who got the J&J vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more moths ago.

The health center will be giving initial series shots (first dose and second doses for Moderna and first dose for J&J) at the clinic also. Appointments are required for this clinic.

You can make an appointment for the Nov. 1 clinic online or call 573-335-7846 to schedule one.

