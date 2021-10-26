Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center to give Moderna, J&J vaccine boosters

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic will be at the Show Me Center on November 1.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will be administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to eligible people.

For those who got a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the following groups are eligible at six months or more after their initial series:

  • 65 years and older
  • Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
  • Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
  • Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who got the J&J vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more moths ago.

The health center will be giving initial series shots (first dose and second doses for Moderna and first dose for J&J) at the clinic also. Appointments are required for this clinic.

You can make an appointment for the Nov. 1 clinic online or call 573-335-7846 to schedule one.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
A tornado that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking...
Tornado leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
A late night tornado is to blame for destroying the iconic red barn located off of Route 3 in...
NWS surveys tornado damage north of Chester, Ill.
Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in murder case, returns to court Monday

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic at the Show...
Cape Girardeau vaccine booster clinic
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 11 new COVID-19 cases
Cleveland Clinic launches breast cancer vaccine study
According to Governor Pritzker it is the largest union agreement regarding vaccines for 7,800...
10K Ill. state employees to get vaccinated