10K State employees to get vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday, October 26, that nearly 10,000 state workers are now covered under union vaccine agreements.

According to Governor Pritzker it is the largest union agreement regarding vaccines for 7,800 state employees who are represented by AFSCME.

Governor Pritzker said the agreement will ensure employees in 24/7 congregate facilities within the Illinois Departments of Human Services and Veterans’ Affairs are protected with the COVID-19 vaccines.

The first shot is required for employees under all union vaccine agreements by Tuesday, October 26.

The second required shot for the employees will be by Tuesday, November 30.

“I’m proud to announce our sixth and largest union agreement that will protect nearly 10,000 state workers and the people under their care,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’ve overcome tremendous challenges during the pandemic, and I want to thank our partners in the labor movement for being a part of the solution. Each person that gets vaccinated is protecting themselves, the people around them and our state as a whole. We will continue to work through the established legal process to ensure all state employees who work with the vulnerable and incarcerated are vaccinated.”

In addition to the announced agreements, the State and AFSCME have reached an impasse at the bargaining table for employees at the Departments of Corrections and Juvenile Justice. The next steps for those bargaining units are as follows:

For roughly 10,300 security employees at the Departments of Corrections and Juvenile Justice, the State and the union will submit to interest arbitration.

For an additional 1,900 non-security employees at those two departments, the State has informed AFSCME that it will implement the following terms: employees must get their first shot by October 26 and their second shot by November 30. This is in accordance with state law.

Employees that do not receive the vaccine by the required date will have disciplinary measures enforced.

The agreement includes a process by which employees can seek an exemption based on medical contractions or sincerely held religious beliefs.

Following Gov. Pritzker’s announcement that all state workers who work in state-run congregate facilities would be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the agreements covering 2,090 workers have been made:

VR-704: 260 supervisory employees at the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) and the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). Agreement announced on September 20, 2021

Illinois Nurses Association: approximately 1,100 nurses working in 24/7 facilities like McFarland Mental Health Facility, Quincy Veterans’ Home and Jacksonville Correctional Center Agreement announced on October 7, 2021

Illinois Federation of Public Employees: approximately 160 employees working in Human Services and Veterans’ Affairs. Agreement announced on October 7, 2021

Illinois Trade Unions: approximately 470 employees working in 24/7 facilities such as Menard Corrections Center, Shapiro Developmental Center and Quincy Veteran’s Home. Agreement announced on October 18, 2021

Teamsters: approximately 100 maintenance equipment operators and maintenance workers at the Illinois Department of Human Services and Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Agreement announced on October 20, 2021

AFSCME: approximately 7,800 employees in 24/7 congregate facilities within the Illinois Departments of, Human Services, and Veterans’ Affairs

Governor Pritzker said If the vaccine administration is not available during an employee’s regularly scheduled shift, the employee may be reimbursed at their regular pay for the time taken to receive the vaccine.

Governor Pritzker also said the employees that are vaccinated will received paid COVID time so that if they do get COVID-19 they will receive a period of paid time off without using their benefit time.

To find a vaccination center near you, visit the website.

