Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Storm leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.

Severe storms that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and...
Severe storms that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking shelter.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARY, Mo. (KFVS) - Severe storms that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking shelter.

Storms carved a path of downed trees, blocked roads, power outages and homes destroyed from Coffman through St. Mary.

Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Schott said there is no saying how long emergency services will be out.

“At this point until we can get the roadways opened up, we can get a lot of powerlines down, if you step on a powerline its deadly, you don’t need to be walking around” Schott said.

Crews with the Ste. Genevieve Fire Department quickly worked to get back power in places where big crowds could take shelter.

“There’s over 400 in the town of St. Mary and there’s no power what’s so ever,” said Fire Battalion Chief Bill Holst. “So, some of them will probably just take shelter at home or maybe some may come down here.”

A shop was destroyed in Sunday’s storm, leaving nothing behind but remnants of wood, cinder blocks and bricks. The entrance door to the building was ripped out of the ground.

“There’s some damage to my vehicles,” said Jim Holland. “Up there was a tree down across the back of the road. This street up here has, I don’t know how many trees, it was like walking through a jungle trying to get out of the house. It’s devastating, my friend’s house is right over here, the whole living room is tore off.”

Schott said they don’t know the full extent of damage just yet.

“It’s anybody’s guess at this point because you don’t really know how to access the damage until you get some daylight” Schott said.

At this time there have not been any reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
Tornado damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Fire crews on scene said the RV caught fire behind a home.
RV catches fire in Cape Girardeau
The Cardinals are expected to name Oliver Marmol as their manager.
Cardinals to name Marmol as next manager, reports say
Chaffee showed their appreciation for volunteer firefighter and his 50 years of service with...
Southeast Mo. firefighter celebrates 50 years of service
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

Latest News

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
Tornado damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
This car was flipped onto its top when severe storms pushed through St. Mary, Mo. on Sunday...
St. Mary storm damage
Media literacy education to be taught in Illinois high schools.
Media literacy education in Ill. high schools
WKYT Investigates | The power and pull of Tik-toxic trends
Illinois high school students will learn media literacy skills next school year