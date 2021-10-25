Heartland Votes
Storm damages school gymnasium in Zalma, Mo., classes canceled

The school gymnasium in Zalma was damaged and debris was scattered all over campus after strong storms moved through the area on Sunday night, October 24.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ZALMA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Zalma R-V School District canceled classes after its gymnasium was damaged and campus covered in debris by storms on Sunday night.

Classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday. In addition, games and Ormazd were postponed.

School leaders said they hope to be back in class by Wednesday, but they could not guarantee it.

The school district reported that there is damage to the gymnasium.

Zalma Parents and Community: As most of you are well aware of by now, our school was hit by a strong storm and winds...

Posted by Zalma R-V School District on Monday, October 25, 2021

The school district posted on its Facebook page that crews were working to restore power to the school buildings and prevent further rain damage to the gym.

Residents were asked not to go onto the school grounds until further notice because of downed power lines and debris.

