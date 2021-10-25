Heartland Votes
St. Mary church helping community after tornado

Church volunteers in St. Mary, Mo. served breakfast, lunch and dinner to those in need.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers at a church are stepping up to help after an EF2 tornado moved through Coffman, St. Mary and then Chester, Ill.

Members of Trinity Baptist Church opened their doors for those impacted by the storms.

Volunteers served breakfast, lunch and dinner to those in need.

Pastor Ed Carter said it will take the community coming together to get through this.

“Our biggest thing is just to make sure that the help and the volunteers and folks who need it in the homes that got their houses destroyed, that they’re more than welcome to come here and get food and drinks. Any way that we’re able to assist them,” Pastor Carter said.

He said the effort to provide meals and shelter will continue on Tuesday.

