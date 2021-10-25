Southeast Mo. State University launches new Redhawks coffee

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University now has its own brand of coffee.

The university partnered with Ground-A-Bout to create Redhawk Roast.

According to the university, it’s made from a single-origin coffee bean from the Cerrado Mineiro region of Brazil with a medium/medium+ roast profile. Beans are roasted every few days at the Ground-A-Bout Jackson location.

It’s available in 16-ounce bags in both whole bean and ground options.

They’re available for purchase at Ground-A-Bout locations, as well as the Southeast Bookstore in the University Center.

A portion of each purchase supports Southeast Missouri State University.

“We’re excited to work with a local business to create a licensed consumable product that our alumni and fans can enjoy,” said Associate Director of Athletics Nate Saverino. “There is no better time than Homecoming week to reveal Redhawk Roast, which will help connect alumni and fans to the SEMO brand in a unique way.”

As part of the Homecoming week launch, Redhawk Roast will be served at the university foundation Copper Dome Dinner on Friday evening and the SEMO Alumni Association’s “Coffee, Cocoa and Cookies” reception on Saturday morning.

