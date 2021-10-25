Heartland Votes
Rain/Storms Moving Out

Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.
Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.(Source: cNews/Kayla Yon)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A few lingering storms and rain associated with a low-pressure system will persist through the early morning. Most locations in the Heartland will be dry and done with precipitation for the day. A few short periods of sunshine could be visible during sunrise, but clouds will continue to move back in today. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions with breeze northwesterly winds gusting between 25-30mph with isolated higher gusts. This will make it a chilly day ahead especially with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s and a few isolated low 60s possible in our southern counties.

Clouds will start to clear tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s north to low 40s south. Winds will also become lighter as well. High pressure will be in control Tuesday and part of Wednesday. We will stay dry and sunny on Tuesday before clouds return with chances of showers by the second half of the week. Temperatures will be cool for this time of year in our extended forecast: low to mid 60s on most days.

-Lisa

