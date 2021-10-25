NWS preliminary report shows EF2 tornado damage from St. Mary, Mo. to Chester, Ill.

ST. MARY, Mo./CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service preliminary report upgraded a tornado that traveled from St. Mary, Missouri to Chester, Illinois to an EF2.

Fred Glass, senior meteorologist with @NWSStLouis gave us a preliminary estimate on the #tornado that hit Chester and here in St. Mary Sunday evening. #severewx #severe #mowx pic.twitter.com/NU2g1o1GmK — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) October 25, 2021

They said it was upgraded due to some of the damage found in St. Mary.

The survey is still ongoing and the rating may increase again.

Update: This tornado has now been upgraded to an EF-2, due to some of the damage discovered in the St. Mary, MO area. NOTE - this survey is still ongoing and the rating for this tornado may increase. #mowx #ilwx https://t.co/THUjq6wnvL pic.twitter.com/UhWoQtNzXl — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 25, 2021

Storms carved a path of downed trees, blocked roads, caused power outages and destroyed homes from Coffman through St. Mary.

The storm destroyed an iconic red barn located off of Route 3 near Chester. The barn was once part of a dairy farm and remained a marker for drivers heading into town.

The 95-year old owner of the barn was in bed in his home next door. The strong winds blew down tree limbs around his house but he wasn’t hurt.

Here are the summarized survey results so far showing two confirmed tornadoes. The surveys continue this afternoon and will likely continue for the next couple of days, so check back for updates to these ratings and tracks as we get to them! #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/eLbyKpq7Et — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.