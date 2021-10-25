NWS preliminary report shows EF2 tornado damage from St. Mary, Mo. to Chester, Ill.
ST. MARY, Mo./CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service preliminary report upgraded a tornado that traveled from St. Mary, Missouri to Chester, Illinois to an EF2.
They said it was upgraded due to some of the damage found in St. Mary.
The survey is still ongoing and the rating may increase again.
Storms carved a path of downed trees, blocked roads, caused power outages and destroyed homes from Coffman through St. Mary.
The storm destroyed an iconic red barn located off of Route 3 near Chester. The barn was once part of a dairy farm and remained a marker for drivers heading into town.
The 95-year old owner of the barn was in bed in his home next door. The strong winds blew down tree limbs around his house but he wasn’t hurt.
